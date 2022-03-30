Albert Pujols Back In A Familiar Spot In Cardinals Lineup

For the first time since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series, Albert Pujols is a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Not only that, but he is back in the Redbirds’ lineup for their spring training game today against the Washington Nationals.

Pujols will be taking on designated hitter duties and will be batting cleanup for St. Louis, as he and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt provide protection for Tyler O’Neill on both ends.

Pujols recently signed a contract to return to the Cardinals after 10 seasons away from the organization.

The contract is a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Pujols also has said that 2022 will be his final season.

For the first time since 2011, Albert Pujols is in the #STLCards lineup. pic.twitter.com/NabxrSRpeQ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

Like Old Times

Everything seems right again now that Pujols is back with the Cardinals.

He never stopped being a fan favorite in St. Louis, even during his time with the Los Angeles Angels.

Now, fans get their wish of seeing him suit up for the Cardinals for one last ride with Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

Pujols, 42, was released by the Angels last season after hitting an abysmal .198 through the first month of the season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers found the perfect role for him and took a chance on the future Hall-of-Famer.

Pujols hit .254 for the Dodgers with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs and also posted a .953 OPS against left-handed pitching, which is when he’ll likely see most of his chances in 2022 as a member of the Cardinals.

Pujols now begins his quest to finish his career with a third World Series championship.

He was a key factor in the Cards’ title runs in 2006 and 2011.

Now he suits up with his old club one last time with a chance to recapture the magic with the two other remaining members of each championship squad.