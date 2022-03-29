The Cold Wire

Breaking News, Sports, Entertainment, TV, Tech ...

You are here: Home / Sports / MLB / Albert Pujols Faces Tough Odds To Reach MLB Milestone In 2022

Albert Pujols Faces Tough Odds To Reach MLB Milestone In 2022

By

Albert Pujols #55 of the Los Angeles Dodgers salutes the fans as he receives a standing ovation before his first at-bat in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on September 7, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.
(Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

 

Albert Pujols is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals to play his final MLB season, in front of the fans that cheered him for years in the 2000s and 2011.

He is coming home on a cheap one-year deal worth $2.5 million with some incentives.

A liability against righties, Pujols has still got it against lefties and could be part of a platoon.

It’s highly unlikely that he is an unquestioned starter in a contending team like the Cards, but he will have his fair share of at-bats.

He hasn’t talked much about it, but it’s likely that the 42-year-old Pujols has two goals: making the postseason with the Cardinals and getting to 700 home runs.

‘The Machine’, as he is often called, is currently at 679 homers, so he would need 21 more to reach 700.

As Leslie Mines says, it would be magical for him to get to 700 at Busch Stadium, with thousands of people screaming his name.

 

Pujols May Have A Hard Time Getting To 700 Homers

But odds may be against him.

Last year, between the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, Pujols knocked 17 homers in 296 plate appearances, and that was in 109 games.

The low number of plate appearances and the high number of games tell us that he was used as a pinch hitter a lot, so in the end, there may not be enough at-bats for him to have a shot at 700.

If it took 296 plate appearances for him to hit 17 dingers, simple math says that he may need 365 trips to the plate to hit 21, and that doesn’t count natural decline because it’s impossible to know how much his skills will erode.

Only three hitters have 700 or more round-trippers: Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714).

That’s how hard it is to hit 700.

Pujols is currently fifth in the all-time ranking, behind Alex Rodriguez‘s 696.

Will the Cardinals give him enough at-bats to have a chance at history?

Recent News

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 27, 2021 in Oakland, California.
Gerrit Cole Has Favorable Odds For A 2022 Pitching Crown
Albert Pujols #55 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on to the field during an 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves during game five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Albert Pujols Chasing Unique Cardinals History In 2022
A detail of a Boston Red Sox hat in the dugout during the first inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park on July 19, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Red Sox Manager Reveals Trevor Story’s Opening Day Status

About Andres Chavez

Sportswriter, fantasy sports enthusiast. Covering MLB, NBA, and NFL from every possible angle.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.