Oli Marmol’s Age May Shock Some Cardinals Fans

Oli Marmol, the new manager for the St. Louis Cardinals, is now the youngest manager in all of baseball.

Marmol, 35, took over for St. Louis after Mike Shildt was let go during the offseason.

Under Shildt, Marmol served as the team’s bench coach.

But not only is he the younger skipper in the game today, he’s even younger than a few of his players.

Yadier Molina will be turning 40 in July, Adam Wainwright will be 41 in August, and Albert Pujols is 42.

The average age of those three players combined is 40.3.

Marmol is a full seven years younger than Pujols, who made his debut in 2001 at the age of 21, meaning that Marmol was just 14 years old when one of the players he would one day manage made his major league debut.

This is an insane fact.

Rarely is a manager younger than one of his players, let alone three of them.

Marmol was once a player in the Cardinals system, but never made it to the big leagues, instead choosing the path of a coach.

But this is somebody who knows the Cards’ trio of legends very well.

It has to be weird for him to be managing all three of them, knowing that they all are older than him.

And it must be weird for Pujols, Wainwright, and Molina to all three be playing for a manager that is younger than them, especially for Pujols, since Marmol was just a teenager when he came up to the major leagues.

It’s funny how these things work.

The manager is also only a year older than first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

This is unprecedented, and we’ll see how managing three players who are older than him goes for Marmol.