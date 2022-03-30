3 NFL Receivers Who Found Perfect New Teams In Free Agency

There has been tons of movement so far this offseason across the NFL, and although much of the attention has been focused on quarterbacks who have switched teams, there have also been quite a few wide receivers who have done the same.

By signing them, a number of NFL teams appear to have gotten stronger and bolstered their chances of having a great 2022 campaign.

Here are a few wideouts who should be a terrific fit with their new teams while helping them get to the next level.

3. Allen Robinson – Los Angeles Rams

Although Allen Robinson has been a solid receiver for several years now (he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015), he has, for the most part, languished on teams that had no real shot at winning the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the one time he was on a team that was a contender, which was in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he missed almost the entire season with a torn ACL.

But now he’ll get the opportunity to play with a stacked team in the defending world champion Los Angeles Rams.

For perhaps the first time in his NFL career, Robinson won’t have to be the main, featured wideout on his team, and this new setup will take lots of pressure off him.

Instead of having opposing secondaries keying on him, he will get to step into the gaps that result from coverages that are focused on containing All-Pro First-Team wideout Cooper Kupp and, to a lesser extent, Van Jefferson.

With Odell Beckham Jr. coming off another ACL injury, plus the possibility of him leaving the Rams to sign with a different team, Robinson could play an important role for L.A. while staying somewhat under the radar.

The Rams are adding Allen Robinson to the offense. What a get for the McVay and QB1 Stafford! One of the most underrated receivers in the league. Stafford loves receivers who can make contested catches and go up and get 50/50 balls, this is Robinsons game! pic.twitter.com/LAhgJumpNK — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) March 17, 2022

2. Russell Gage – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Russell Gage will be in a situation similar to Robinson’s by being the No. 3 receiver behind Pro Bowl wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for the 2020 Super Bowl champs.

The Louisiana State University product has spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons since he was taken in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was signed to a three-year, $30 million contract, which seems the reflect the confidence and expectations the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have for him.

In Tampa Bay, Gage will get to play for arguably the greatest QB of all time in Tom Brady, which is a huge upgrade from catching passes thrown by Matt Ryan.

He will also benefit from attracting less defensive attention, and if veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski returns for another season, it will be even easier for Gage to evade defensive backs and prove his value.

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster – Kansas City Chiefs

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs needed help at wide receiver – fast.

To that end, they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed promise, posting a Pro Bowl season in 2018 with 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

His 2021 campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury, but he appears to be healthy for this coming season.

Smith-Schuster will have to compete to earn the top wide receiver spot, but a little competition may be good for him.

The fact that he’s only on a one-year contract may also give him some extra incentive.

Smith-Schuster may not have the same elite speed as Hill, but he is pretty fast himself and can stretch the field.

NINETY SEVEN: In back-to-back seasons, JuJu Smith-Schuster hauled in 97-yard TDs – setting & tying a team record; 2017 in Detroit & 2018 in Denver.@TeamJuJu set an NFL record – becoming the first offensive player in NFL history w/ 2 TD of at least 97 yards. pic.twitter.com/fghFJ8NsNr — COMON Network (@ComonNetwork) June 9, 2020

If he plays the kind of ball he did during his Pro Bowl year, perhaps Kansas City won’t fall off much without Hill.