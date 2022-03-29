Jalen Green Holds An Impressive NBA Rookie Mark In 2022

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets was the number two overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft but that doesn’t mean his first year hasn’t had some ups and downs.

It was expected that Green would be Rookie of the Year but it took him a little bit of time to find a comfortable play-style in the league.

Meanwhile, other rookies like Evan Mobley have made a huge splash and put Green’s chances of winning Rookie of the Year in doubt.

But he’s ending the season in a big, big way.

Jalen Green tonight: 30 PTS

4 REB

4 AST

1 BLK

6-15 3PT

58.2 TS% He now has the most 30 point games for a rookie this season with 3. pic.twitter.com/NLhZqvr4of — RocketsMuse (@RocketsMuse) March 29, 2022

On Monday night, Green put up 30 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block.

He now has the most 30-point games for a rookie this year with three.

Is he Rookie of the Year material once again?

Climbing The Ladder

Most people agree that Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers is still the odds-on favorite to claim Rookie of the Year.

However, there is tough competition from others like Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

And don’t forget about Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic and Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In other words, the ROY race is red hot and could go in any direction.

Even if Green doesn’t end up taking the title, there is no doubt that he’s really feeling himself now and finding his rhythm.

The Rockets are still a troubled team, despite some flashes of greatness earlier in the year.

While they won’t make the playoffs this year, there is a good chance they could be a true competitor in the years ahead, thanks to the hard work done by Green and others on their young squad.