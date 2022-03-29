The Cold Wire

Cardinals Make It Official With Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols #55 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on to the field during an 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves during game five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Albert Pujols is back in Cardinal Red.

He and his old squad, the St. Louis Cardinals came to an agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million contract late on Sunday night.

Pujols walked out onto the field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Cardinals spring training home in Jupiter, Florida, and received a chorus of cheers from elated Cardinals fans.

After their 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros, the Cardinals and Pujols made it official, with Pujols announcing that the 2022 season would be his last.

The Cardinals have also made a corresponding roster move as a result of the Pujols signing, designating pitcher Johan Quezada for assignment to make room for their former franchise icon.

 

Back Where It All Began

It’s official.

Pujols is once again a member of the Cardinals organization.

It’s a good day for baseball when a player returns to his old stomping grounds, and it’s fitting that Pujols finishes off his career where it all began.

Fans never stopped loving Pujols, even after his departure and made it clear that they sorely missed him during his days with the Los Angeles Angels and later the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cardinals fans have had the chance to see Pujols homer at Busch Stadium in his returns with the Angels and Dodgers,  but with him back in Cardinal red, they won’t have to worry about him doing it against them anymore.

Fans loved every minute of his returns to Busch Stadium, but that pales in comparison to what he is about to experience in his final season, as he’ll receive a loud standing ovation every time he steps up to the plate in front of the St. Louis crowd.

