Cam Newton And The Panthers Are No Longer A Good Match

Carolina Panthers fans know the long history of Cam Newton with the team.

The Panthers drafted him with the first pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He has led the team to playoff appearances and even a Super Bowl appearance.

But since his loss at Super Bowl 50, things haven’t been the same for Newton.

He would only have one playoff appearance in the next four years with the Panthers.

The Panthers released him in 2020, only for him to come back in 2021.

Newton’s Last Two Runs With The Panthers Disappointed Fans

The 2019 season saw Newton only play in two games.

He lost both of the games he started in.

The second loss, which was to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had people pointing the finger at him for the woes of the team.

However, it would be revealed weeks later that Newton had suffered a Lisfranc fracture.

When the team signed him in the middle of the 2021 season, fans had hope again for Newton.

However, those hopes were quickly crushed as he went 0-5 in his five starts.

The team no longer had the Newton of 2015.

Past Injuries Are The Reason For His Downfall

The former first-round pick has a history of pedal ankle sprains dating back to his college career.

It would lead to him tearing his ligament in his ankle, requiring him to have off season surgery in 2014.

The list goes on with his injuries, from knee strains to a torn rotator cuff and many others in between.

Newton would have a hard time keeping himself healthy as a quarterback in the NFL.

Another part of his medical woes came from the lack of protection he got from his offensive line.

In his career, teams have sacked Newton 332 times in 148 games played.

While he avoid sacks because of his feet, that would get him hit even harder when he was deemed a runner.

Newton’s Best Days Are Behind Him

Even with the Panthers entertaining signing Newton again, they shouldn’t.

They need to let him leave while he still has some respect from fans.

Fans want the Newton that went 15-1 and took the team to the Super Bowl.

On this day, 6 years ago… 2015/16 NFC Championship

On this day, 6 years ago… 2015/16 NFC Championship

ARI 15-49 CAR The crowd chants "MVP" at the Bank of America Stadium after Cam Newton lead the 15-1 #Panthers through the NFC Championship on their way to the Super Bowl.

However, Newton isn’t the same as he was in 2015.

A return by him only further destroys his image.

In the last 21 starts with Carolina, he’s 6-15, something not worth remembering.

No matter who is to blame for that record, it is still his record in the end.

A return to Carolina only ensures the record gets worse for him.

His Ego Is Too Big For Carolina

While the team might want a Newton return, he is looking for a championship team.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton is drawing interest, but also is remaining patient. “I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

He won’t get that in Carolina, which is why he’s looking for other suitors in free agency.

However, most NFL teams have their starting quarterbacks picked out.

The ones that don’t aren’t championship-caliber teams.

Newton wants to be the star of the show with an NFL team.

His last two seasons show teams he can’t win games to make the playoffs.